The Edge’s Top Albums of 2018: Numbers 20-11

Okay. We’re getting close. Tomorrow we start the countdown to The Edge‘s favourite album of 2018, starting off with No. 10 and going all the way to New Year’s Eve, but before we do that, we have to round out the Top 20. It was incredibly close between all the albums we’ve yet to reveal, with at least one of our writers absolutely loving each one, so – if it wasn’t obvious already – every album you see now will be a sure-fire banger. Let’s get into The Edge‘s Top Albums of 2018.

#20: The Glitch Mob – See Without Eyes

A perfect harmony of The Glitch Mob’s first and second albums that absolutely lives and breathes creativity and heart, See Without Eyes is a truly special electro house record.

#19: The Fratellis – In Your Own Sweet Time

In Your Own Sweet Time was different to anything else The Fratellis have released, and yet so distinctly them. Featuring beautiful lyrics and catchy music, as well as more eclectic sounds, while not losing what got them here in the first place.

Read our full review of In Your Own Sweet Time by Frazer Loveman here.

#18: Jay Rock – Redemption

Redemption is a complete album, highlighting the journey and struggle of TDEs first artists. Lyrically exquisite and with songs like ‘Win’ and ‘King’s Dead’, this was easily one of the best hip-hop albums of the last year.

#17: Nas – Nasir

The legend that is Nas returned with this album, storytelling like no other, excellent production from Kanye West and lyrical content you can always expect. Nas low-key had the best short album of the year.

#16: Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Dirty Computer is a genre defying concept album which shows Monáe‘s truly limitless talent. Gone are the alter-egos and high-concept funk operas. Dirty Computer is Monáe’s least experimental work to date, but also her most accessible and intimate.

Read our full review of Dirty Computer by Sam Law here.

#15: Kali Uchis – Isolation

With Isolation, upcoming Colombian R&B singer Kali Uchis immediately caught the attention of critics through its uniqueness of sound, blending elements of pop, blues and reggaeton with Kali’s silky-smooth vocals. Although only Kali’s debut full-length release, Isolation is masterfully mixed, beautifully blending Latin and American R&B with incredibly catchy hooks and dreamy production – there’s not a weak link amongst its 15 tracks. It’s diverse enough to keep you on your toes throughout – especially when Uchis starts singing in Spanish – but keeps a distinct atmosphere that entices you in the first place. Isolation is not only a successful debut from Kali Uchis, but easily one of the year’s best R&B albums.

– words by Rob Tucker.

#14: Cardi B – Invasion Of Privacy

Who could argue that 2018 didn’t belong to Cardi B? In the last year her name has barely left the charts (through collaborations with artists like Bruno Mars and Maroon 5) or the headlines (thanks to her infectious personality and relationship with Migos’ Offset), but we mustn’t forget about her highly enjoyable first album, Invasion of Privacy, released back in February. It’s packed with Cardi’s signature cheekiness and dirty punchlines, whilst also showing a more vulnerable side on tracks like ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Thru Your Phone’. The singles remain its best tracks, but Invasion of Privacy is a lot of fun and a great debut album from Cardi B. Hip-hop has a new queen.

– words by Rob Tucker.

Read our full review of Invasion Of Privacy by Joe Williams here.

#13: Christine and the Queens – Chris

Following on from 2015’s terrific Chaleur Humaine, Christine and the Queens returned with Chris – an improvement upon its predecessor in every count. Chris tackles a range of issues in an utterly raw and beautiful way, but it is the aesthetic that the Queens have built that truly hits home hardest. Plus it’s full of bangers, which helps.

#12: Tom Misch – Geography

A real little delight of an album, Geography finds Tom Misch spinning luscious little ballads like ‘Movie’ and ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ to superb effect. But it also sees him crafting super-danceable tunes like ‘Disco Yes’ and the Loyle Carner-featuring ‘Water Baby’, with the album never letting up on quality or sheer, captivating wonder.

#11: The Wombats – Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life

Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life is a refreshing, solid example of indie/alt rock, with a full sound and masterful production that really just makes you wanna get up and dance. It’s not the longest record, coming in at just 34 minutes, but The Wombats have kept it short and sweet, packing as much banger into the album as possible, and it tells – every little bit adds to create one of the finest radio indie releases of 2018.

Read our full review of Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life by Harry Fortuna here.

The Edge‘s Top 50 Albums of 2018: Playlist Edition

Want to listen to all of this musical goodness? Follow our shiny Spotify playlist for highlights of our Top 50 albums, with new songs added as we approach that No. 1 Spot…