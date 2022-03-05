Review: Will Joseph Cook – ‘Little Miss’

70 % 70 Charming A love song to bring a blush to your cheeks and a smile to your face. 7

Will Joseph Cook is back with his new single, ‘Little Miss’. Released February 9th, ‘Little Miss’ is the second of Cook’s news singles. The track compliments the earlier release, ‘4AM’, with its minimal sound but juxtaposes its somber tone and dramatic builds with a joyful, funky beat.

‘Little Miss’ is a quintessential Will Joseph Cook track. Its upbeat melodies and catchy hooks resemble his earlier hits – showing that as his career evolves, Cook remains authentic to his style. In an interview with The Line of Best Fit, Cook explains that the inspiration for the song came from his Nintendo Switch. Whilst also rediscovering a lot of Wii/GameCube beats, Cook became inspired by the classic Nintendo soundtrack and began writing lyrics and melodies to accompany them. This nostalgic foundation infuses the endearing love song with a sweet, charming sound.

The music video is directed by indie filmmaker Bertie Gilbert. The pair complement each other excellently, as Gilbert’s playful, synchronized shots match Cook’s quirky style. Parodying John Cusack’s classic ‘Say Anything’ boombox scene allows Cook to redefine modern-day romance. Rather than drama and ballads, the new-age romantic is light-hearted and fun, nonchalantly playing with his band in the street and encouraging you to gleefully jump about in your room.

In anticipation of Cook’s new album, here is the official tracklist.

Little Miss Kisses Gummy BOP Easy Undone Today It’s Raining Goofin’ Around The Feels 4AM Guaranteed

Following the success of last year’s single ‘Be Around Me’ becoming his most streamed track, we look forward to seeing what this year has in store for Will Joseph Cook.

‘Little Miss’ is now available for streaming. Watch the video below.