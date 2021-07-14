Review: Declan McKenna – ‘My House’

50 % 50 Magical Immediately add this to your summer-chill-indie-pop-core-breezy-comfort-dream-aesthetic playlist!

It’s only been nine months since Declan McKenna released his second album Zeros, but we’re so thankful that he’s been a busy boy as he’s back with ‘My House’, a dreamy single that sounds like it’s been taken straight from a coming of age film.

The acoustic guitar intro is reminiscent of Billie Eilish’s recent single, ‘Your Power’, but the lyrics prove to be much lighter. McKenna describes running away from the tight grips of city life to return home and bask in all the glory of a “microwave oven and a hot tub to chill in”. Unsurprisingly, Declan wrote this during a springtime day in isolation, daydreaming about the feeling of being a child again and, of course, of feeling reconnected. Plus, any song that incorporates the lyric “hun” is a winner for me.

In true McKenna style, the song layers vocals, keys, electric guitar, and the classic snippet of spoken voice, à la ‘Brazil’ and ‘Humongous’. Although the song can become slightly one-note, it adds to the relaxing, summer chill vibe. I can see myself laying on a beach underneath the summer sunset getting lost in my thoughts to this meditative tune. Nice one, Dec!

If this is an indicator of the post-lockdown music to come, then I can’t wait. Bring on the summer of great tunes!

Declan McKenna will be performing at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth on Wednesday 25th August, or you can catch him on tour from July – September.

‘My House’ is out now via Sony Music Entertainment UK. You can listen here: