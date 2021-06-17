Review: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

80 % 80 Infectious Wet Leg have made their debut with an intriguing, if mysterious, track. 8.0

Wet Leg’s debut single ‘Chaise Longue’ is an irresistible introduction to the Isle of Wight based band.

Wet Leg, made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, seem to want to contrast any chance of being seen as an all-singing, all-dancing, carefully manicured band. ‘Chaise Longue’ features a deadpan recital of tongue-in-cheek lyrics that are refreshingly light; the duo asks ‘Is your muffin buttered? Would you like us to assign someone to butter your muffin?’, a line which is surely saturated in innuendos and undertones. The video for the track offers no more explanation, taking a similar route to the aesthetic choices of Let’s Eat Grandma, as the duo are featured standing far apart with straight faces, wearing long white dresses and large straw hats.

‘Chaise Longue’ is imaginative, infectious, and fresh. It offers many implications, but no straight answers – an excellent introduction to an intriguingly mysterious band.

