Review: I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME – ‘Leave Me Alone’

100 % 100 Pure Ear Candy The alternative duo IDKHOW are back with a flavoursome single that is guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days 10

In 2016, long-time friends Dallon Weekes, of Panic! At The Disco fame, and Ryan Seaman, ex-member of Falling In Reverse, joined forces to form the alternative act I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (also known as IDKHOW). ‘Leave Me Alone’, the latest single from these two veterans of the alternative scene, was only teased a few days before its release via social media, and now it has also been revealed that this will be the lead single from the duos debut album Razzmatazz.

Calling this single infectious is an understatement. Since being available on Spotify I have had the catchy as hell chorus stuck in my head. Glitchy synths are a constant feature throughout the track which creates a real retro vibe, and when paired with the smooth bass and Weekes’ melodic vocals, this makes a truly exciting listen. Seaman’s contribution plays a huge part in the song’s charm as well, as his drumming sets the pace and keeps up the positive momentum throughout its run time. Honestly, the entire track is just ear candy.

The 70s and 80s influences are bursting at the seams on this new single, but Weekes and Seaman have mastered this sound to perfection, made it their own and have completely carved out their own lane in the alternative music scene. IDKHOW have made this electronic, pop rock mix a staple of theirs and every song they have released so far has felt both unique and original whilst also feeling nostalgic at the same time – and ‘Leave Me Alone’ is no different.

‘Leave Me Alone’ is a fantastic lead single and has got everyone excited about this duo again since they haven’t released any new music since Christmas Drag last December. Weekes and Seaman have created another synthy banger that is arguably their best release yet. If this single is anything to go off of, the upcoming album, set for release on October 16th, will certainly be one to make a note of.

‘Leave Me Alone’ is available now via Fearless Records.