Review: The 1975 – ‘Guys’

Just a week before the release of their upcoming fourth album, Notes on a Conditional Form, The 1975 debuted their newest single, ‘Guys’, this past week. Following the same strand of lyrics as ‘I Couldn’t Be More in Love’ off of their previous album, A Brief Enquiry Into Online Relationships, the song has a nostalgic, heartfelt vibe, with lead vocalist Matty Healy singing of how thankful he is for his fellow bandmates, and the success they’ve found over their nearly 20 year careers together. A near enough love letter, Healy states that his bandmates, Adam Hann, George Daniel, and Ross Macdonald, are the ‘best thing that ever happened’ to him, and that he wishes he could relive the moment of them starting a band together again and again.

It’s personal and intimate; this is definitely one of the more ‘soppy’ songs (as Healy describes it as himself), but who doesn’t like a bit of real sweetness every now and again. The airy, easy vibes of the music itself follow that of previous singles ‘The Birthday Party’ and ‘Frail State of Mind’, implying that the upcoming 20-track album will follow that same chilled out atmosphere. ‘Guys’ is definitely simple, but genuine, and that makes it, in my opinion at least, another good song from The 1975.

The 1975’s ‘Guys’ is out now via Dirty Hit.