Review: The Fratellis – Six Days In June

80 % 80 Impressive Combining intense brass and strong vocals, The Fratellis' newest single provides uplifting melodies with strong ties to their usual unique flair 8

After less than a two-year gap from their most recent album In Your Own Sweet Time (2018), The Fratellis have returned to the music scene with the release of their first single off of their upcoming album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon.

With previous top singles ‘Whistle for the Choir’ and ‘Chelsea Dagger’, The Fratellis have accumulated a wide fan-base who, with the upcoming release, have high hopes.

‘Six Days In June’ exhibits the usual unique flair from The Fratellis, but this time utilising a unique combination of blaring brass which punctuate the melody line throughout. This is effective to begin with, but ultimately creates a chaos of noise nearing the finale of the song, making it fairly difficult to focus on any particular section of music. Being an undoubtedly memorable build-up, it is just too much for me. My only other criticism lays in the repetitive piano riff underneath, which starts to become slightly grating after two minutes.

Ignoring these two small criticisms, this single by The Fratellis is impressive. It depicts the ridiculous compilation of talent from all members of the band, and the mirroring melody between the brass and the vocals creates a powerfully memorable tune which will be stuck in your head for days. And with the genre progressions and developments they have achieved throughout their career, I have no doubts that Half Drunk Under a Full Moon will feature a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.

‘Six Days in June’ is available to listen to now, and Half Drunk Under a Full Moon is due to be released May 8th.