Review: The Chainsmokers (feat. Bebe Rexha) – ‘Call You Mine’

After dominating the charts with singles such as ‘Closer’, ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ and ‘Something Just Like This’, you’d be hard pressed to find someone into pop music who hadn’t heard of The Chainsmokers. Their latest song release. ‘Call You Mine’ featuring Bebe Rexha, follows collaborations with 5SOS and Ty Dolla $ign, and is the next addition to their upcoming World War Joy EP.

This track starts out very promising. I like the space and atmosphere in the production, and it allows for Bebe Rexha’s distinctive voice to shine through. The track progresses to the Chainsmokers’ signature build to the chorus similar to that heard in ‘Closer’, with a catchy melody and the supporting production followed by chopped vocals and a heavy bassline. Whilst this part of the song is far from bad, I did find it predictable and extremely safe.

I found myself feeling this way about the lyrics too. Whilst they aren’t bad, they are just a little too safe for my liking. The talk of “broke kids” who are “drunk on the subway train”, trying to find their way through life together is never too late for a Chainsmokers song. However, groundbreaking lyrics have never been their speciality so I won’t dwell on this too much.

Overall, the track definitely follows The Chainsmokers’ formula – it is well produced, has somewhat relatable lyrics and a catchy chorus. After being a little disappointed with the release of their Sick Boy album last year, I believe that this track is a step in the right direction, even if it is a safe track in which they’re trying to channel their winning formula. Looking forward, I’m excited to hear the remixes of this song. With almost every Chainsmokers release, EDM artists such as Illenium, R3HAB and Sigma remix the song, and this track provides a great foundation for such a thing, but I think that The Chainsmokers have room for improvement in their next release.

‘Call You Mine’ is out now via Disruptor Records and Columbia Records.