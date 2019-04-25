Review: The Cranberries – ‘In the End’

60 % 60 A change of tone The Cranberries have released another track in anticipation of their final album - but does it live up to other releases? 6

The Cranberries have released the title track from their forthcoming album, In the End, which is due to be the band’s final album following the death of their lead singer, Dolores O’Riordan in 2018.

‘In the End’ fells different to their previous single from the album, ‘Wake Me When It’s Over’, in terms of both sound and lyric content. Firstly, the song is much more introspective and personal – reminiscent of older tracks like ‘Free to Decide’ – in comparison with the social message of their previous release. With this change, the acoustic guitar is much more heavily emphasised here with no sign of an electric guitar, which is perhaps what makes this song somewhat less powerful than some of the fan favourites.

However, that’s not to say that these softer, more personal tracks aren’t important. The Cranberries are known for emotional lyrics, but musically, ‘In the End’ lacks something that was captured in ‘Wake Me When It’s Over’.

The Cranberries’ final album In the End will be released April 26th via BMG.