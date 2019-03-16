Review: Sam Fender – ‘Hypersonic Missiles’

100 % 100 Enchanting This track works well as a song, but lyrically its poetic, with a dash of irony from a very talented 22 year old.

‘Hypersonic missiles’, the latest single from BRIT Award winner Sam Fender, secures his place as one of the most promising new artists of 2019. The thing that makes the 22 year old singer-songwriter unique is his hard hitting lyrics accompanied by a distinct vocal tone. ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ does both of these things to perfection, poking at so many world issues. Lyrically, this is by far one of the best songs of 2019, and musically it’s pretty damn good too.

Right from the first few lines, the track draws you in, using paronomasia to lock your attention with the lyric “The Golden Arches illuminate the business park, I eat myself to death, feed the corporate machine”, commenting on capitalism and globalisation. The track is also a romantic protest too (“This world is gonna end, but ’til then, I’ll give you everything I have, I’ll give you everything I have”), making a statement about humanity. However, is this lyric double-edged? Potentially, as it could be contextualised to the rest of the song and back to the “feeding the corporate machine”. There are more lyrics which might suggest this highly critical point (“You can join their club if you’re born into money”, “The silver-tongue’d suits and cartoons that rule my world”), that there is nothing positive in this track, that it is all a downhill spiral and the world is in turmoil. And that is the point, ironically, that although the public may stand and criticise, there is nothing that we can do to prevent it (“I’m not smart enough to change a thing, I’ve no answers, only questions, don’t you ask a thing”), or maybe even be blind to the truth (“I am so blissfully unaware of everything, Kids in Gaza are bombed, and I’m just out of it”, “I’m not the first to live with wool over my eyes”). However, given Fender’s viewpoints on society in ‘Poundshop Kardashian’ and ‘Dead Boys”, I reckon theres a slither of truth to his words in ‘Hypersonic Missiles’.

Musically, the track sounds similar to most of his other work, its strong vocals over a soft electric guitar, with a crescendo towards the chorus, with an emphasis on talking during the verses, building to emotion-filled song in the chorus. The verses all work together to seamlessly merge, while still being distinct enough to have their own identity. With its relevance, ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ is a must listen.

‘Hypersonic Missiles‘ is available now via Polydor Records.