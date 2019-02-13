Review: Khalid – ‘Talk’

80 % 80 Feel-good Khalid's latest single is definitely going to be one of the songs of the summer. 8

‘Location’, ‘Love Lies (ft. Normani)’ and ‘Young, Dumb and Broke’.

The titles above are just a small handful of Khalid‘s hits in the past two or three years, and he never fails to disappoint on a new single. His voice has roughly the same uniqueness that you would find with SZA – quirky but yet so addictive once you start listening to it. His past EP Suncity spewed the No. 1 Rhythmic Radio hit ‘Better’ and with this new song, I highly doubt that would be his last No. 1 on any musical chart. ‘Talk’ was produced by Disclosure and has such a good-feeling vibe attached to it, something that Disclosure is well known for – fusing electronic music with pop music that leaves fans hooked on every song!

‘Talk’, in my opinion, is definitely going to be one of the songs of the summer – even though we may be in February, the electronic, ‘Feels’-type of vibe that the song gives is definitely not going to go unnoticed as we head into the summer months. On the track, Khalid’s voice just skates effortlessly through the song and he sucks you into the question, repeatedly asking “Can we just talk?” The song is almost like a plea to simply hash out the mistakes made through rushed love and now he simply wants to talk. The song itself is rather simple but it is Khalid that makes ‘Talk’ worthy of constantly replaying; his voice is the main attraction here. After possibly 50 or so listens I have come to the conclusion that there is not one single that he has released that is not worthy of replaying, and it remains the case here, both in the opnion of fans and other artists – he never misses the mark on a song.

‘Talk’ is available now via RCA Records.