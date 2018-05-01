Review: Khalid feat. 6LACK & Ty Dolla $ign – ‘OTW’

80 % 80 Catchy Khalid's latest single is sure to be a floorfiller. Recruiting two of R&B's brightest stars in 6LACK and Ty Dolla $ign, 'OTW' is a seductive track which will have you blaring it on repeat in no time at all. 8

The outstanding up-and-coming talent of U.S. R&B, Khalid, is back with his sixth release of an increasingly prolific 2018. Enlisting the help of two of the smoothest crooners in the business, 6LACK and Ty Dolla $ign, ‘OTW’ is a slick, up tempo banger which will have you blaring it out as loud as you can from your tinny car speakers.

‘OTW’ is a track designed to get you bouncing. From the first electronic synth to Khalid’s first unintelligible moans, this single has you hooked from the get go. Unlike much of Khalid’s discography, this is traditional, seductive R&B. Merging the aforementioned synths with a stock hip-hop beat, a booming bassline and an extremely catchy melody, ‘OTW’ sets the stage perfectly for each of the artists to show off their vocals. Khalid does the bulk of the work, laying down a memorable chorus with his distinctive warble, stating “Put it in drive/ I’ll be outside; I’ll be on the way”. The 20-year-old American appears to be equally comfortable in whatever style he is asked to sing in; ‘OTW’ shows he can take on the persona of heartthrob as well as his stock character of innocent teenager.

Ty Dolla $ign, who at 33 is comfortably the elder statesmen of this R&B trio, lays down a typically charming and sultry feature, as is increasingly becoming his specialty. Meanwhile, Baltimore native 6LACK delivers a gruffer set of verses, which grates slightly against the slick production and silky smoothness delivered by the other artists. This is but a slight criticism of a track which will undoubtedly be on repeat in soft-top convertibles across the sunnier parts of the world this summer.

‘OTW’ is out now via RCA Records.