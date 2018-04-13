Review: Drake – ‘Nice For What’

100 % 100 Buoyant 'Nice For What' showcases an artist at the top of his game. This breezy, bouncy jam continues Drake's brilliant 2018. 10

The release of Drake’s most recent single ‘Nice For What’ late last Friday night brought with it a distinct air of inevitability. As articulated best on Twitter, pretty much anything the Canadian rapper releases will soar to the top of the charts and be met with widespread acclaim from swathes of his twitterlings. ‘Nice For What’ appears to be following a similar trajectory, and deservedly so.

Continuing the theme of ‘Happy Drake’, displayed in both the song and video for ‘God’s Plan’, ‘Nice For What’ is an upbeat, exuberant track which will have you singing and dancing along to the chorus in no time. Flipping a sample from Lauryn Hill’s 1998 track ‘Ex-Factor’ into a slightly cheesy but extremely effective chorus, Drake shows that he has moved on from the pained and downright angry tone which he adopted for much of 2016 and 2017. This is Drake having fun – an artist at the peak of his powers, reveling in his own blissful success. ‘Nice For What’ practically hums with energy with the crisp and extremely accomplished beat being largely responsible for what is destined to be a floorfiller for some time to come.

The Drake experience is not complete without visual aids and following on from the viral success of the ‘God’s Plan’ video, Drake has once again aimed high. Directed by 22-year old Toronto native Karena Evans, the video is stuffed full of superstar cameos – notably all female and extremely successful. Stars such as Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Rashida Jones, Letitia Wright and Michelle Rodriguez appear, grooving along to the beat in exotic locations whilst Drake performs. ‘Nice For What’ is some of Drake’s best work for some time and, unlike other tracks, fully deserves its impending chart success and internet acclaim.

‘Nice For What’ is out now via Cash Money Records