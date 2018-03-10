Review: RAYE feat. Mabel & Stefflon Don – ‘Cigarette’

80 % 80 Smoking The collaboration of three of the UK's hottest young female stars does not fail to live up to expectations. This song will undoubtedly be part of the soundtrack of your summer. 8

In ‘Cigarette’, three of the UK’s hottest up and coming female artists combine to scintillating effect. All three experienced break out years in 2017 with RAYE hitting the charts with ‘Decline’, Mabel with ‘Finder Keepers’ and Stefflon Don with the immensely catchy ‘Hurtin’ Me’ featuring French Montana. ‘Cigarette’ is sure to continue that success.

The track is immediately notable for the upbeat, tropical-inspired Jax Jones beat; the gentle lull of steel pans combined with soft drums and a booming bassline which is sure to get you up and dancing. RAYE and Mabel combine to brilliant effect; both laying down sweet vocals which contrast wonderfully with the star turn of Stefflon Don. Whilst the track is well above average for the opening couple of minutes, it steps it up a notch when Ms Don delivers her verse. The beat ratchets up in urgency and this is matched by the intensity and vibrancy of the vocals, elevating this song to another level.

The future is certainly bright for the female-led UK urban scene with these three firmly at the forefront. The possibility of forthcoming collaborations between these artists is sure to excite and thrill music fans across the UK and also highlights a growing trend of female-only collaborations. That can only be seen as a positive, particularly when the quality of music is as high as it is on ‘Cigarette’. This is sure to be a consistent favourite amongst club DJ’s this summer and it would be of little surprise to see it chart highly.

‘Cigarette’ is out now via Universal Music