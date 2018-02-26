Review: Post Malone – ‘Psycho’

60 % 60 Chilled Post Malone delivers exactly what you'd expect, an easy-listening trap inspired track that is palatable, but nothing to get excited about. 6

Accidental pop star Post Malone has released a new single, ‘Psycho’, featuring the singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ty Dolla $ign. The track is the latest to be released from his upcoming album Beerbongs & Bentleys, and whilst it isn’t particularly ground-breaking, it is quintessentially laidback and extremely listenable.

Post Malone’s style has been widely divisive in his fledgling career, with some critics denouncing his mellow approach as merely watered down rap. Call it what you will, but Post Malone certainly knows exactly how to succeed in the modern music industry. The rapper/ singer/ songwriter/ guitarist clearly has the support of the masses, acclimatising his art so that it slots perfectly into the current charts. Since his unexpectedly rapid rise to fame after the success of the track ‘White Iverson’, Post Malone has become immediately recognisable, as much for his distinguishing image as for his casual charm, and this is something he attempts to utilise with ‘Psycho’.

‘Psycho’ adheres to Post Malone’s tried and tested design that has allowed him to blanket every radio station, pre-drink playlist and club DJ set since the release of his debut album Stoney in 2016. The basic, placid trap beat is in every respect uninspiring but it’s easy-listening at its finest. With Post Malone both rapping and singing over the course of the track, it’s far from his best work, yet has the endearing quality that is present in almost everything he does. Ty Dolla $ign’s cameo is nothing to rave about, and does very little to influence the song, for better or for worse. Essentially, ‘Psycho’ is good enough to fill a spot on your ‘Chilled’ playlist, but aside from that is rather mundane.

‘Psycho’ is available now via Republic Records