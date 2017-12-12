Review: The Wombats – ‘Turn’

80 % 80 Solid 'Turn' is a strong crowd-pleaser that reverberates the band's successful sound in 2015's Glitterbug. 8

The Merseyside indie rock trio The Wombats have released ‘Turn’, the second song from their upcoming album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life. With the band’s fourth studio album on the way, ‘Turn’ sees The Wombats continue to pick up from where they left off, following on successfully from the lead single ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’.

Having seen their career rise to new heights after 2015 album Glitterbug, headlining tours and drawing masses of teens to their frequent festival sets, there appears to be a certain pressure to recreate this success with Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life, a pressure the band have not yet had to endure previously. However, The Wombats seem to be living up to the demands, with ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ reminding us of their quirky indie-pop sound and ‘Turn’ only takes this up to another level, reintroducing fans to the band’s immersive post-punk guitar and electronic-inspired pop beat. With the new single, The Wombats have reverted back to type, embodying the epitome of band’s music that we have become so acquainted with over time. The song is much more Wombat-esque than previous release ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ which can only please fans, ensuring that the forthcoming album doesn’t abandon what made Glitterbug so successful. Matthew Murphy’s instantly calming tones give the chorus a polished and clean vibe, crooning over his ever-forlorn lyrics “I like the way your brain works, I like the way you try to run with the wolf pack when your legs are tired/I like the way you turn me inside and out”.

Despite not being the most upbeat of The Wombats’ songs, ‘Turn’ is a catchy crowd pleaser, that could even see the band push into mainstream chart success.

‘Turn’ is out now via 14th Floor Records