Review: Black Foxxes – ‘Sæla’

100 % 100 Different A softer approach from the young rockers, but still just as enjoyable. 'Sæla' sets expectations for album number two suitably high. 10

British rock trio Black Foxxes exploded onto the scene last year with their stunning debut album I’m Not Well, catapulting themselves up the rungs of the British rock scene with a darker and heavier edge over their contemporaries. Not even 18 months later, the boys are back with ‘SælaSæla’, the first snippet from their upcoming sophomore album Reiði, set for a March 2018 release.

What is still astonishing about Black Foxxes is how a band with one guitarist, a bassist and a drummer can create a sound so huge and so bombastic, clearly they’ve not rested on their laurels on this new album as they retain their anthemic sound on ‘Sæla’. It’s admittedly a softer track in comparison to the likes of big hitters ‘Husk’ and ‘River’, taking a simpler approach and more basic structure, but this is to no detriment at all. Mark Holley’s vocals are still at their unique best, his powerful shriek is still a wonder to the ears, him and bassist Tristan Jane churn away together, their sounds working in perfect harmony, whilst drummer Ant Thornton keeps things simpler but props up this more emotional tune well.

‘Sæla’ shows a slightly different side to the young rockers, but it’s nonetheless still unmistakably Black Foxxes through and through. The past couple of years have been golden for the British rock scene, look out for Black Foxxes’ further ascension up the ranks in 2018. Hell, I wouldn’t put it past them to steal the crown away from whichever pretender seeks to hold the throne.

‘Sæla’ is out now via Spinefarm Records