Review: Foo Fighters – ‘Run’

80 % 80 Ferocious Heavy and catchy as hell, 'Run' is another hit for the rock veterans. 8

Over two decades into their career, Foo Fighters are back on the scene with the blistering ‘Run.’ Is this the first taste of their heavily rumoured and seemingly imminent ninth album? Is it just a big ol’ tease as one would expect from a band with the cheek of Foo Fighters? Is it just an excuse to film a bonkers video to accompany? One thing is for certain: it’s fantastic stuff.

Overall a rather progressive piece, ‘Run’ opens on a more ethereal guitar riff – akin to the sound of 2014’s Sonic Highways – before erupting with a rougher and more raucous sound, akin in its own right to the numerous heavier moments of its predecessors Wasting Light and One By One. Dave Grohl’s scream is used to great effect over this somewhat nu-metal sound before they dial it back a notch on the chorus, which is still just as catchy and anthemic as you’d expect from these hook masters.

Capped off by a searing guitar solo and heavy outro, ‘Run’ is a progressive epic of a track by Foo standards. There’s a clear intention from the band to not only stick to their guns, but also to experiment and push the boat out on their style – it’s a bold step that pays off. If this really is the first snippet of a new album, then I’m intrigued as to what the band have in store with this more progressive approach.

‘Run’ is available now via RCA