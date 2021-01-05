The Edge’s Top Albums of 2020: #10 – Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’

Having been released way back in January, Selena Gomez‘s Rare seems like a lifetime ago in a year like 2020. Yet, that doesn’t diminish what an accomplishment the album made in Gomez’s career.

As her first album to debut atop of the Billboard’s 200, Rare marked a maturity in Gomez’s sound that saw her claiming her music once again in only a way she could. Giving listeners banger after banger while also exploring emotional vulnerability, the album surmounted to be much more than run-of-your-mill pop. Rare includes hit tracks such as the popular ‘Lose You To Love Me’, the catchy ‘Dance Again’, and many more!

It was both introspective and retrospective, offering us unique moments that later would come to be defined as the first great pop album of 2020. Yet, appreciation for the album doesn’t stop here at the Edge. Billboard ranked the album as 22nd in its list of ’50 Best albums of 2020′ while People and Uproxx ranked the album fifth and seventh respectively. Simply put though, Rare gave us a hint of a new Selena Gomez that we just can’t seem to get enough of, hence why it deserves the spot at number 10 in our top albums list.

Here’s hoping 2021 will see another steady trickle of music and another chance for one of 2020’s musical highlights to give us yet another reason to fall in love with her music again.

Rare is available to listen to now via Interscope Records. Check out the single ‘Lose You To Love Me’ below.

Wanna get a taste of the best music of this year? Check out our best of 2020 playlist down below!