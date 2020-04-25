Review: Sorry – 925

100 % 100 Impressive Though 925 sees the world in an ugly view, there is nothing ugly about this album. It is one of the best debuts of the year which everyone should give a listen. 10

Sorry have come a long way since their show at an abandoned cinema in Camberwell. Their new EP is an incredible debut that even NME have rated 5-star. Sorry are an indie rock band that mix elements of post-punk and jazz to their tracks, this makes them increasingly different to other guitar driven indie bands. Their experimental hooks, melodies and the saucy sax truly makes this one of the greatest debuts of the year. It comes as no shock that Sorry would release an amazing debut, a band that I have been following for about two years now and after hearing their home demos part I and II, this debut went above and beyond all expectations I had of them. The remastering of one of their best songs Lies” further proves this. The original song was already amazing, but they somehow made it even better; beforehand it wasn’t as heavily produced but now they track has more layers and elements proving their music is constantly evolving over time.

Sorry consist of childhood friends Asha Lorenz and Louise O’Bryen, there chemistry is shown throughout the album as they regularly sing together and almost interplay. The best example of this on the record is in the song ‘Perfect’, as they sing about a toxic relationship and regularly switch roles within the song. They have amazing harmonies and their consistent switching of roles in the track creates a deeper story than their originally would be evident in the line.

“Cause you’re perfect

I’m not worth it

And I’m Perfect

You’re not worth it”

Many of the tracks on 925 were written a few years before the release of the album and have been released before. Most of these tracks have been reworked to fit their new professional sound. ‘Ode To Boy’ is one of the most reworked tracks on the record, the introduction of the gospel choir singing alongside Asha vocals make the song even more powerful than it originally was. Asha pleads “hope you’re somewhere safe, baby… You know I love you”, the lack of emotion behind her voice creates even more emotion than anticipated, there’s something about the blunt nature of Asha’s voice that evokes pure passion and emotion.

The fifth track from 925, ‘Rosie’, shows Sorry’s genre-less style as it features a wide range of instruments from saxophones to pianos. It’s a beautiful track that sounds just as good on record as it does live. The sound of ‘Rosie’ is completely different to other tracks on the record like ‘More’. It is a more upbeat track that features more post-punk elements, the juxtaposing lines in the track make this one of the best songs lyrically on the album “I want drugs and drugs and drugs and drugs I want love”. This alludes to drugs being the narrators form of love which fits in with the albums view of the world.

925 is an astonishing debut album from a band that we couldn’t expect anything less from. The album portrays an ugly view of the world and is depressing just like the way the world can be at times. This is the perfect record to feel sorry for yourself to (get the pun). If you haven’t listened already then, I think you damn well should!

Sorry’s 925 is available via Domino Recording Co.