Review: Deaf Havana – All These Countless Nights (Reworked)

60 % 60 Different Without the punchiness of the band's normal tunes but still capturing their essence, the reworked version of their latest is an easy listen. 6

English rock band Deaf Havana have decided to re-release their latest album All These Countless Nights with a distinctive new take on the tracks. The original album, which was released in January of this year, received a positive review from me a few months ago so I was keen to see how the reworked version would sound.

The reworked version of All These Countless Nights is significantly more easy-going than the original. Acoustic guitars and gentle beats splash over the entire album, taking inspiration perhaps from artists like Ed Sheeran. It is so different from traditional Deaf Havana that the only recognisable trait of the band is Veck-Gilodi’s distinctive vocals and lyrics. I would essentially describe this album as an acoustic version of the original. If you’re a fan of acoustic covers and a relaxed vibe then this album will be right up your street; if you prefer the traditional rock sounds of Deaf Havana, however, you might be somewhat surprised or disappointed.

One of the most interesting features of the reworked album is the input from the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. I love anything where rock music and orchestral instruments combine which may explain why I do enjoy this reworked album. The effect of the orchestral element is beautiful and enhances the melodic undertones of many of the tracks alongside the overwhelming presence of acoustic guitar.

Anyone who listened to ‘L.O.V.E’ on the original album would hardly recognise it in its reworked form. More light-hearted with a strong acoustic guitar presence, it seems reminiscent of early Ed Sheeran, very different to the typical punchiness of Deaf Havana; perhaps it belongs in a café or an equally relaxed environment as opposed to a rock concert venue. Similarly, ‘Trigger’, an originally punchy and aggressive song has been significantly toned down on the reworked album. It is far more relaxed and easy going, losing a great deal of the raw emotion that is displayed so prominently in the original version. It is an interesting take, however, on the original.

One of my favourite songs from the original release was ‘Like A Ghost’. I appreciated the catchy hooks and lyrics, both of which are still subtly present in the reworked version. This track is more upbeat – with a stronger drum-beat – and is a very good alternative to the original. It’s an easy song to have playing in the background, but unlike some of the other tracks, the acoustic element is less defined which, personally, I appreciate.

I was concerned – having listened to the first few tracks – that the initially slow songs would remain largely unchanged on the reworked album. I was happily proved wrong with ‘England’, a great track which, on the reworked album, has a complete makeover. I really enjoy the faster guitar in this track and the new take is certainly a refreshing alternative to the original.

Overall, I think that the reworked album will be a success among those who enjoy a relaxed and easy-listening experience. For background music or even a revision playlist I think it will prove excellent but for those who are seeking the rawer and more emotionally attached sound of traditional Deaf Havana, it may not suit. Personally, I’m a big fan of old school Deaf Havana as well as their newer works and enjoyed the reworked album in general, but still prefer the sound of the original.

All These Countless Nights (reworked) is out now via SO Recordings