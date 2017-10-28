Review: Liam Gallagher – As You Were

80 % 80 Liam to a T If you were afraid to listen, don't be. Liam has most certainly delivered with his debut album 8

Liam Gallagher has finally released his long-awaited debut solo album As You Were and fans are listening with baited breath. Whilst his older brother Noel has stormed ahead with his High Flying Birds since Oasis split in 2009, Liam tried and failed to reach the same status with his own band, Beady Eye. Famously known for being the rowdy, less ‘musical’ brother, Liam utilised co-writers such as LA-based Greg Kurstin (Adele, Lily Allen) to ensure his first album would be a hit. Rocketing to the top of the UK Album Chart the week of its release, it’s safe to say Liam has brought it for As You Were.

Kicking off the album with his first single ‘Wall of Glass’, Liam reminds us of what it means to be Liam Gallagher, a rock n’ roll star with witty one-liners and a don’t care/won’t care attitude. The irony of singing about others throwing stones is not lost while listening, as many will be aware from his twitter feed how unafraid he is to throw a couple of stones (or potatoes) at his older brother or anyone who challenges him for that matter.

‘For What It’s Worth’ is the most surprising track on the album, which perhaps explains why it was his second single. The sincere side to Liam is exposed completely on this track and therefore makes it the most memorable of his debut release. Most feel it’s an apology to all of Oasis’ members, but most importantly, to Noel. Lyrics such as “You know I’d give you blood if it’d be enough” and “I know in time, we’ll put this behind” have lead fans to cling to the idea of a Gallagher brothers reunion at some point in the not-so-distant future.

Both ‘Paper Crown’ and ‘Chinatown’ stand out against the upbeat rock n’ roll tracks and highlight Liam’s influence from the Beatles. The softly sung lyrics accompanied by his simple harmonies confirm that the Manchunian doesn’t always need to be up-tempo to make an impact.

Overall, it’s thankfully a really enjoyable listen. Whilst it sounds Oasis-y but without Noel’s lyrical edge, Liam does well to assert himself as an artist away from his brother’s influence. As You Were is Liam Gallagher to a T, full of attitude, charisma and opinions, with a more sincere side shining through. It reiterates that Liam is still just a guy who has had an amazing life so far, yet isn’t immune to his own setbacks and losses.

As You Were is out now via Warner Music