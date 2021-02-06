The Red Hot Chili Peppers: The Ultimate Summer Rock Band

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been a monolithic presence in the world of rock for years, as they released a plethora of hits that cemented them as a household name. Known for their unique funk-rock blend that is drenched in California stylism, if ever there was a band that epitomises summer, it’s The Red Hot Chili Peppers! Just listening to their upbeat rock ballads that feature chunky rock chords complimented by carefully placed funk licks conjures up images of summer no matter the time of year.

With an extensive discography, RHCP have songs to fit every mood the summer can throw at you. It is the diversity in their tracks that sets them high above other classic summer associated rock bands such as the Eagles or The Beach Boys. Whether it’s a summer party that calls for the college rock party anthems that characterised the likes of The Uplift Mofo Party Plan (1987) or Mothers Milk (1989), or a summers stroll that requires the more thoughtful and constructed songs that typified later releases such as Californication (1999) or Stadium Arcadium (2006), RHCP will have any number of songs to compliment the full spectrum of summer moods.

Perhaps one of the main factors that link RHCP so closely to the summer period is their prolific touring on the European summer festival circuit. It seems that since time immemorial RHCP have played these gigs and a lot of their greatest gigs have come about over this period as they often frequent, and headline, the crème de la crème of the music festival scene. Their prominence in this musical sphere is displayed by the DVD’s that have been made of their infamous Slane Castle and Hyde Park shows, which allowed the Chili’s to cement themselves as a definitive piece of Summer musical catalogue.

Over the years RHCP have become synonymous with California, and if there is one thing California is synonymous with, it is the feeling of easy-going summer ambiance. It is almost as if California forms a part of the band’s genetic make-up, a sentiment clearly displayed in their songwriting. This is shown by ‘Dani California’, a song that chronicles a young Southern girl who moves to California only to have her dreams crushed. The track boasts a blasting chorus that can get a whole room singing and outros to a blazon psychedelic solo that is perfect for any summer celebration. On a different note, ‘Under the Bridge’, the band’s emotion-filled ode to LA, provides the perfect song to relax by a campfire to contemplate life. Their catalogue is so extensive that anyone can select songs that are perfectly tailored to be their own unique soundtrack to summer.

Love them or loathe them, since they burst into massive mainstream success in the early 90’s it has always been clear that the sun-soaked Red Hot Chili Peppers owned the season in terms of summer rock. They offer a perfect playlist, beating that of any other artist, by providing summer anthem after anthem to get you through the season!

Check out the music video for the single ‘Dani California’ below.