Songs to Lift Your Mood

Things in the world can sometimes feel pretty bleak. Music usually acts as a good medicine to get you out of dark places and bad moods. Here’s some of our writers favourite pick-me-up tunes, for those days when you need a little boost.

WHAM! – ‘I’m Your Man’

80s pop music is always something that is able to lift my mood no matter how I am feeling. The synths, the bass and the catchy lyricism come in an abundance during this era and WHAM! are a duo who use all of the above to perfection.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley create pop excellence on the single ‘I’m Your Man’. The single shows a more confident side to George that isn’t seen as often, but this new burst of confidence is strongly welcomed on the track. The song’s fast tempo, Michael’s smooth delivery, and the use of saxophone throughout is enough to put a smile on your face but as soon as the chorus kicks in it is impossible to stay in your seat.

The entire track from start to finish is just so catchy and upbeat; it is a real 80s gem. ‘I’m Your Man’ is the perfect soundtrack whatever your mood, but is an especially great tune during these not so great times. The featured saxophone solo is to die for and as a whole, the song is nothing but pop heaven.

Michael and Ridgeley allow me to forget about my worries for just over four minutes and I am entirely thankful for that.

Charlotte Brennan

‘Younger Now’ – Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ 2017 single ‘Younger Now’ reminds me of how far I’ve come from all the dark places in my life. A celebration of leaving bad thoughts behind and moving forward to the future, the song’s upbeat tune, and hopeful lyrics, makes it irresistible to sing along to at the very top of your lungs.

A personal reflection on how she’s changed throughout her life, ‘Younger Now’ focuses on accepting yourself and who you’ve become, rather than clinging to who you once were, with that person now being long gone. The ending lyrics of the opening verse, belted out by the singer, ‘Even though it’s not who I am/ I’m not afraid of who I used to be’ embodies such a theme, pushing the listener to understand that, rather than their past defining their future, it’s merely a springboard for a better tomorrow.

I find myself often turning to ‘Younger Now’ when I have a particularly bad day, having my own private dance and karaoke party (complete with the choreography from the very cool music video). It helps me accept that yes, today might be a bad day, but tomorrow might be better, and the hope that the song brings is why it’s definitely one of my favourite moodboosters.

Alice Fortt

‘The Upside’ – Lindsey Stirling

Lindsey Stirling’s 2019 album Artemis was full of powerful tracks that gave confidence, but there was one amongst its number that just filled me with joy and made any day better after listening to it.

There are two versions of the song that can be found on the album, each of which gives something different; the violin only version and one with vocals from Ellie King, the latter of which is accompanied with a full music video and collaboration video of fans playing along. it’s just upbeat and fun, and the violin doesn’t overpower the lyrics during the collaboration with Ellie King, adding something new to the story.

I’ve found myself dropping everything on multiple occasions to just dance along for its three and a half minutes, taking on its more uplifting message to improve my day with a positive mindset. And if I just so happen to have it stuck in my head for the next few hours, I’m not complaining!

Louise Chase

‘Blame it on the Summertime’ – Miles Kane

Miles Kane has always stood out to me as an artist who knows exactly what people want to listen to. From his initial solo projects to his collaboration with Alex Turner to form the indie-rock supergroup The Last Shadow Puppets, Kane has always experimented with both style and genre to create tracks that draw you in and hook you through quirky guitar riffs and his incredible accent-heavy voice.

His most recent release Blame it on the Summertime (2019) is a refreshing single that weaves itself neatly into Kane’s ever-growing discography through its catchy and upbeat melody. From the second the track begins, Blame it on the Summertime creates a warm and sunny atmosphere which will lift your mood and maybe even make you stick it on loop.

Although we’re stuck indoors because of lockdown, I can guarantee if you give this exciting track a listen you’ll instantly feel as though you’re back in the good old days of Summer 2019!

Katie Evans