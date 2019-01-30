The Edge’s List of 2019: YONAKA

Some say rock is dead. YONAKA are proving them wrong, showing the world how rock is done right. Fronted by lead singer Theresa Jarvis, their take on rock is fresh. The Brighton quartet are already making a big name for themselves, supporting Bring Me The Horizon on their UK tour in November 2018, and being featured in the line-up for festivals, such as All Points East. The industry also sees something in them too, as they are signed to Atlantic Records, who are one of the bigger labels in the music industry. 2019 is going to be a big year for YONAKA, hopefully with an album and a solo tour this year.

Recently, YONAKA have been releasing singles much more frequently, which suggests that there may be a full length album on the horizon. Their latest EP Teach Me To Fly contains the single ‘All Fired Up’, rock’s take on a traditional love song. The catchy tempo of the track is perfect to tap your foot along to, and the highlight of the track is definitely the versatility in Jarvis’ vocals; her ability to switch up the song with the tone of her voice.

So where are YONAKA heading? Hopefully, pretty damn far. They’re signed to one of the biggest record labels out there, Atlantic Records, who work with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Twenty One Pilots and Paramore to name a few. This bodes really well for YONAKA, giving them bigger and better opportunities. As for what 2019 holds for YONAKA? Who knows, but I’m sure as hell excited about it.

