This Week In Records (06/04/2018): Calvin Harris, Tom Misch, & Ben Howard

I feel like these introductions get harder and harder to write every week. As dissertation stress strikes, we’re back again to bring you all the saving graces (or not) from the music world this week. Notable releases include the first material from folk legend Ben Howard in four years, a highly-anticipated debut album from Tom Misch, and a couple of collaborations between Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, as well as A$AP Rocky & Moby. I know no one really reads this bit, so let’s get to the main part, shall we?

Tom Misch – Geography

If you’ve been following This Week In Records at all for the past few months, you’ll know how excited I am for Geography, the debut album from London-based singer/songwriter Tom Misch. Alongside the delicate guitar and bass plucks that punctuate the delightfully relaxing six-minute sonic chill pill that is ‘Movie’, Tom Misch has proven he’s also able to craft real upbeat bangers that get you off your feet and dancing along to the summertime rythms he’s so good at producing. Having made an appearance in Loyle Carner‘s Mercury Prize-nominated Yesterday’s Gone on the track ‘Damselfly’, it seems only fitting that Carner would return the favour in the swirling, dizzying gem that is ‘Water Baby’; elsewhere, look out for East Coast hip hop legends De La Soul as they punctuate the tail-end of the perfectly composed ‘It Runs Through Me’.

In all, Geography looks set to be one of the most effervescent, carefree and yet engaging singer/songwriter releases we’ve listened to in a while, with Tom Misch able to bring the mood up – or slow it right down – with just a simple strum of his guitar, and I’ll be looking straight to this album (as well as recent releases The Magic Gang, Superorganism, and Staying At Tamara’s) to give me those sweet summertime vibes as we head into April.

A$AP Rocky ft. Moby – ‘A$AP Forever’

Well this is a weird combination… A$AP Rocky has enlisted the likes of Moby for his latest single, ‘A$AP Forever’, which sees the rapper spit bars over the top of ‘Porcelain’, which appeared on Moby’s iconic fifth studio album, Play. Apart from this, Moby does not seem to have much more to add to the track. Honestly, it’s a mismatch of a track which doesn’t fit together well at all and one which leaves the two parts to feature as jarring opponents. ‘A$AP Forever’ comes from the yet-to-be-named new album from Rocky, and although it is a brave move for the artist, it doesn’t seem to pay off. The only redeeming aspect of this new record is the music video which accompanies it, so if you’re listening to the track for the first time, maybe listen whilst you’re watching that.

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Where to start with Cardi B. The second solo woman in hip-hop to top the Billboard Hot 100 (with aggressive slow-burner ‘Bodak Yellow’); international superstar after her thrilling live performance of ‘Finesse‘ with Bruno Mars at the Grammys; and only now finally releasing her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. This one has certainly been a long time coming, and features a couple of her biggest singles – notably the aforementioned ‘Bodak Yellow’, and the somewhat snappier ‘Bartier Cardi’ – alongside a plethora of new tracks for fans to dig into. The only question now is: what more records can Cardi break?

Elton John – Revamp

Well, this one isn’t an Elton John record per se. Rather, this compilation album sees some of the world’s biggest stars cover his greatest hits – quite an innovative take on what can be quite a stale format, if I’m honest. We’ve already heard Lady Gaga‘s take on ‘Your Song’ to fantastic results, so it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the rest of the tracks pan out; among others, The Killers have put their own spin on ‘Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters’, while ‘Candle In The Wind’ couldn’t really be taken by anyone other than Ed Sheeran, could it?

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – ‘One Kiss’

The latest Calvin Harris collaboration comes from one of the hottest women in the music industry right now, Dua Lipa. ‘One Kiss’ is a ’90s infused house track and one which will leave you burning with some kind of nostalgia you never knew that you even had. Lipa’s chorus (“One kiss is all it takes/Falling in love with me”) rings in your head by the end of the track, with Harris’ somewhat chilled beat combining to make one that you won’t be forgetting anytime soon. ‘One Kiss’ seems to be like the next phase in Calvin Harris’ evolution, from funky disco in Funk Wav Bounces Vol.1, to mellow ’90s dance, and I’m pretty excited about it.

Flatbush Zombies – Vacation In Hell

This one I only discovered yesterday, when a friend (who’s far more into the East Coast rap scene than I am) told me how excited he was for the latest album from the Brooklyn hip-hop trio who are Flatbush Zombies. Cue a quick listen to some of their top tracks – and Vacation In Hell lead singles ‘U&I’ and ‘Headstone’ – on Apple Music and all of a sudden, I’m rather excited to give this one a listen. They’re from the same class as Joey Bada$$ and the A$AP Mob (Bada$$ and A$AP Twelvyy even feature on a couple of tracks here – alongside Portugal. The Man, in what must be the strangest collaboration since U2 on Kendrick‘s DAMN. last year), so if you’re into that kind of ’90s East Coast rap revival, you’ll find plenty to love on Vacation In Hell.

Ben Howard – ‘A Boat To An Island On The Wall’

I’ve already written many more words about this new release here, but it’s safe to say that Ben Howard is back and I can’t wait to see how the whole of Noonday Dream sounds.

Friendly Fires – ‘Love Like Waves’

I couldn’t not add this little one at the end. Just for some indie-electro appreciation.

Selected Other Releases

Albums

Courteeners – St. Jude: Re-Wired

CNCO – CNCO

Fenne Lily – On Hold

Kali Uchis – Isolation

Kylie Minogue – Golden

SG Lewis – Dusk EP

The Aces – When My Heart Felt Volcanic

Thirty Seconds To Mars – AMERICA

Singles

Bakar – ‘All In’

Chromeo ft. DRAM – ‘Must’ve Been’

John Legend ft. BloodPop – ‘A Good Night’

Mark & Kremont ft. DNCE – ‘Hands Up’

Plan B – ‘Grateful’

Poo Bear ft. Justin Bieber & Jay Electronica – ‘Hard 2 Face Reality’

Sabrina Claudio ft. Khalid – ‘Don’t Le Me Down’

Seeb ft. Dagny – ‘Drink About’

Sofi Tukker – ‘Batshit’

Soleima – ‘Pacify Me’

Tove Styrke – ‘On the Low’

Wiley ft. Shakka – ‘Certified’

Yellow Days – ‘The Way Things Change’

