The Edge’s List of 2018: Shy Luv

All the best electronic musicians come in pairs, and exquisite Derbyshire duo Shy Luv looks primed to be the UK’s next to break out. Now two EPs deep in February’s Shock Horror and November’s Lungs, both released via Black Butter, childhood friends Sam Knowles and Jake Norman are a fresh-faced hybrid of Daft Punk, Disclosure, and Duck Sauce. Tilting from brooding disco (‘Joy Rider’) to peppy poppy flute lines (‘Time’) under Knowles’ developing husk of a vocal, live shows now feature a drummer and bassist in addition to the sort of synth eruptions and cowbell selection that would make LCD Soundsystem proud.

After first emerging as a trio in the spring of 2015, it wasn’t until November of the following year that Knowles and Norman – both producers in their own right as Karma Kid and Armeria respectively – made their proper debut by way of ‘Joy Rider,’ bringing a devilish groove to SBTRKT’s ‘Pharaohs,’ and taking to the stage for the first times in support of The List graduates SG Lewis and Dua Lipa. With 2017 came a veritable flood of music “perfect for tending to plants on a nice sunny day,’ including a very British take on a duet courtesy of JONES‘ guest spot on the Shock Horror EP’s title track.

After killer sets around the country from Live At Leeds to Wild Life to open a summer that included a European road trip with Foster The People, Lungs proved an earnest writing nous behind the quirky sheen by way of sleep paralysis anthem ‘Bloodsucker’ and the breathless piercing rush of ‘Lungs’ itself. Growing stronger with each addition to their repertoire and refusing to settle into any mould with their infectious vim, it’s clear that 2018 is Shy Luv’s for the taking.

Shy Luv are signed to Black Butter Limited.