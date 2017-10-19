Review: Off Bloom – ‘Golden Dreams’

60 % 60 Fiery With a pretty spectacular chorus, Off Bloom is likely to go from strength to strength from here for sure. 6

The fiery Danish three-piece, who declared in an interview with The Edge last month that “we decided to become the biggest act in the world, and that’s the journey we’re on now“, seem to be sticking to their resolution if latest single ‘Golden Dreams’ is anything to go by. A track about being carefree and getting drunk with your friends, Off Bloom have produced an electronic-pop banger which will satisfy all of your dance needs just by the chorus alone. With a drop that’s reminiscent of recent tracks from the likes of Mura Masa, it’s not your typical club track, and although it is often sometimes repetitive, it certainly bodes well for the rest of their forthcoming EP.

Lover Like Me is out October 20 via Universal