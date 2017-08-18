This Week In Records: Justin Bieber, The Sherlocks & LCD Soundsystem (18/08/2017)

We’re blessed with some good releases this Friday morning. With big new singles from Justin Bieber and LCD Soundsystem, albums from indie newbies The Sherlocks and the ever weird (in a good way) Everything Everything, and another single from Miley Cyrus, it promises to give us something for everyone.

Miley Cyrus – ‘Younger Now’

Continuing to turn back to her musical roots, Cyrus’ latest single seems like a reflection of her career so far and her change of image from her sledgehammer-licking ‘Wrecking Ball’ days. The chorus line (“No one stays the same”) seems to echo out as a statement from the singer and is matched by her rebirthed image and sound, alongside a music video which has major Elvis Presley vibes and features no extras under the age of 40. ‘Younger Now’ is the titular track from Miley’s upcoming album, which will be dropping on September 29th. If the newly released track list and album artwork are anything to go by, I think we can expect more Presley vibes to come.

The Sherlocks – Live For The Moment

The next Arctic Monkeys? The Sheffield four-piece became the first to sell out their local venue – the Sheffield Leadmill – since the ‘R U Mine?’ rockers, boding well for their future successes. Debut album Live For The Moment promises everything you love about indie rock and then some more, resulting in “relentless guitar riffs, strong bass, and a raw, powerful voice”, according to Corrie David’s review of the album. The Sherlocks are definitely ones to watch this year, and will no doubt make waves on the indie rock scene.

Justin Bieber & BloodPop® – ‘Friends’

With Bieber back with a track with weirdly similar sounds to ‘Sorry’, ‘Friends’ is the sleek electro-pop you’ve probably been looking for all summer. In collaboration with producer of the moment BloodPop®, its use of fidgety rhythms and manipulated vocals is effective in creating a bloody good single. With words from Julia Michaels, who has been branching out recently from writing records for other people to launching her own career, ‘Friends’ is likely to continue Bieber’s latest hot streak, started by huge hit ‘Despacito’ and DJ Khaled collaboration ‘I’m The One’.

Everything Everything – A Fever Dream

After releasing a handful of teasers, A Fever Dream is here and is sounding very Everything Everything. In a similar strain to alt-J and Glass Animals, its weird, heavily layered sound is a testament to the experimentation of the electro-indie genre becoming more and more popular. Jonathan Higgs’ signature high-pitched vocals make for tracks with a fast pace and wacky lyrics (“Come and crush me in a Waitrose aisle” has got to be my favourite). If you like weird but brilliant things, this album is for you.

Yes yes yes.

LCD Soundsystem – ‘tonite’

If you’re feeling 5 minutes and 37 seconds of dancefloor worthy electro-disconess, you’re guaranteed it in ‘tonite’. The third single from next month’s american dream (after ‘call the police‘ and the title track) was entirely recorded on an array of vintage synths, with interpretive lyrics like “Everybody’s singing the same song / It goes tonite, tonite, tonite, tonite” and a music video which, if watched without any prior knowledge of the band, could be mistaken as coming from some ’80s ensemble your relatives sing along to at drunken family gatherings. But this is what makes it so great. For me anyway, as a sucker for tunes of that era, it’s a track I can put on my “New Stuff” playlist and not “Guilty Pleasures”.

Selected Other Releases

Albums

Blaenavon – Prague ’99 EP

Brand New – Science Fiction

Charlie Sloth – The Plug

Chase & Status – Tribe

Coasts – This Life Vol. 1

Fickle Friends – Glue EP

Ghostpoet – Dark Days and Canapes

Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

Lil Peep – Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1

Neck Deep – The Peace and the Panic

Wildwood Kin – Turning Tides

ZHU – stardustexhalemarrakechdreams EP

Singles

Alvvays – ‘Plimsoll Punks’

Amber Mark – ‘Heatwave’

Anna Of The North – ‘Money’

A R I Z O N A feat. Kiiara – ‘Cross My Mind Pt. 2’

A$AP Mob feat. A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy & A$AP Ant – ‘Feels So Good’

Banfi – ‘June’

Buddy feat. Wiz Khalifa – ‘Type Of Shit’

CNCO & Little Mix – ‘Reggaetón Lento’ (Remix)

DVBBS feat. Cisco Adler – ‘Cozee’

Echosmith – ‘Future Me’

Flyte – ‘Faithless’

IDER – ‘Learn To Let Go’

Jess Locke – ‘Universe’

Julien Baker – ‘Appointments’

Lisa Mitchell – ‘Stop’

Nick Mulvey – ‘We Are Never Apart’

Nothing But Thieves – ‘I’m Not Made by Design’

Novo Amor feat. Ed Tullett – ‘Cavalry’

Off Bloom – ‘Shut Up And Let Me Walk’

offaiah feat. Shenseea – ‘Run This Town’

Pale Waves – ‘Television Romance’

Petit Biscuit – ‘Gravitation’

Rich Chigga – ‘Glow Like Dat’

Sam Feldt feat. Akon – ‘YES’

Skip Marley – ‘Refugee’

Sub Focus & Rudimental feat. Chronixx & Maverick Sabre – ‘Trouble’

Tayá ft. Yxng Bane – ‘When Ur Sober’

The Beaches – ‘Money’

Timberwolf – ‘Ikaros’

Tom Tripp – ‘Pamela’

Toulouse – ‘Hurtin’

Weezer – ‘Mexican Fender’

Wolf Alice – ‘Beautifully Unconventional’

Youth Club – ‘Misunderstood’

Yumi Zouma – ‘Depths (Pt.I)’

Yxng Bane – ‘Rihanna’

Zac Samuel ft. Kyla – ‘Play It Cool’

This Week In Records: Playlist Edition

Follow our shiny Spotify playlist and all this musical newness will be right there in time for breakfast every Friday morning.