Anniversary’s in Gaming!

You may be a ride-or-die gamer, or maybe you’ve just got into gaming last week when your Nan bought you a Nintendo Switch? Either way, welcome to the world of gaming! We’ve got a lot to catch you up on!
Here are the games celebrating a release-day anniversary this month!
5 years (2018)
- Monster Hunter: World
- Overcooked 2
- Madden NFL 19
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
- Shenmue 1 & 2
- F1 2018
- Strange Brigade
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- PES 2019
10 years- (2013)
- Pikmin 3
- Cloudberry Kingdom
- Disney’s Planes
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Dragon’s Crown
- Ibb & Obb
- Tales of Xillia
- Mario and Luigi: Dream Team
15 years- (2008)
- Castle Crashers
- Braid
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- GTR Evolution
- FATE: Undiscovered Realms
- Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty
- Tales of Vesperia
- Penumbra: Requiem
20 years-(2003)
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- AquaNox 2: Revelation
- Tron 2.0
- Silent Storm
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- CT Special Forces 2: Back in the Trenches
- Ghost Master
25 years-(1998)
- Gex: Enter the Gecko
- Pokémon Stadium
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut – Dual Shock Version
- Wachenröder
- WWF War Zone
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Madden NFL 99
- Black/Matrix
30 years-(1993)
- Daytona USA
- Return to Zork
- Donkey Kong Country
- Super Street Fighter II
- Unirally
- International Superstar Soccer
- Super Soccer