Anniversary’s in Gaming!

You may be a ride-or-die gamer, or maybe you’ve just got into gaming last week when your Nan bought you a Nintendo Switch? Either way, welcome to the world of gaming! We’ve got a lot to catch you up on!

Here are the games celebrating a release-day anniversary this month!

5 years (2018)

Monster Hunter: World

Overcooked 2

Madden NFL 19

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

Shenmue 1 & 2

F1 2018

Strange Brigade

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

PES 2019

10 years- (2013)

Pikmin 3

Cloudberry Kingdom

Disney’s Planes

Divinity: Dragon Commander

Dragon’s Crown

Ibb & Obb

Tales of Xillia

Mario and Luigi: Dream Team

15 years- (2008)

Castle Crashers

Braid

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

GTR Evolution

FATE: Undiscovered Realms

Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty

Tales of Vesperia

Penumbra: Requiem

20 years-(2003)

POSTAL: Classic and Uncut

AquaNox 2: Revelation

Tron 2.0

Silent Storm

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

CT Special Forces 2: Back in the Trenches

Ghost Master

25 years-(1998)

Gex: Enter the Gecko

Pokémon Stadium

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut – Dual Shock Version

Wachenröder

WWF War Zone

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Madden NFL 99

Black/Matrix

30 years-(1993)