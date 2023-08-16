Read more
The Edge

The University of Southampton's entertainment magazine.

You are at:»»»Anniversary’s in Gaming!
Via Pngtree / Rosie Spurrier

Anniversary’s in Gaming!

0
By on Nostalgic News

You may be a ride-or-die gamer, or maybe you’ve just got into gaming last week when your Nan bought you a Nintendo Switch? Either way, welcome to the world of gaming! We’ve got a lot to catch you up on!

Here are the games celebrating a release-day anniversary this month!

5 years (2018)

  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Overcooked 2
  • Madden NFL 19
  • World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
  • Shenmue 1 & 2
  • F1 2018
  • Strange Brigade
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker 
  • PES 2019

‘Madden NFL 19’, Via PC World

10 years- (2013)

  • Pikmin 3
  • Cloudberry Kingdom
  • Disney’s Planes
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Dragon’s Crown
  • Ibb & Obb
  • Tales of Xillia
  • Mario and Luigi: Dream Team

Via Nintendo

15 years- (2008)

  • Castle Crashers 
  • Braid 
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky 
  • GTR Evolution 
  • FATE: Undiscovered Realms
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty 
  • Tales of Vesperia 
  • Penumbra: Requiem

Via IMDb

20 years-(2003)

  • POSTAL: Classic and Uncut 
  • AquaNox 2: Revelation 
  • Tron 2.0 
  • Silent Storm 
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 
  • CT Special Forces 2: Back in the Trenches 
  • Ghost Master 

Via Steam

25 years-(1998)

  • Gex: Enter the Gecko
  • Pokémon Stadium
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut – Dual Shock Version
  • Wachenröder
  • WWF War Zone
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  • Madden NFL 99
  • Black/Matrix

Via IMDb

30 years-(1993)

  • Daytona USA
  • Return to Zork
  • Donkey Kong Country
  • Super Street Fighter II
  • Unirally
  • International Superstar Soccer
  • Super Soccer

Via IGN

Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply