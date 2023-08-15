Read more
The Edge

The University of Southampton's entertainment magazine.

You are at:»»»These TV Shows are Celebrating their Release-day Anniversary this Month!
Via IStock / Rosie Spurrier

These TV Shows are Celebrating their Release-day Anniversary this Month!

0
By on Nostalgic News

Do you ever think of a TV show and wonder: what year was that series released? Us too! Quite often Google will tell you but she won’t give other series or one-offs at one time like we will. We’re just extra in that way!

Here are some TV shows and series that are celebrating a release-day this month!

5 years (2018)

  • Insatiable (Season 1)
  • Great British Bake Off  (Series 9)
  • Bodyguard
  • Gemma Collins: Diva
  • Celebs on the Farm (series 1)
  • Judge Romesh (Series 1)
  • Disenchantment (Season 1)
  • The Innocents (Season 1)
  • Ozark (Season 2)
  • Cuckoo (Season 4)
  • Fear The Walking Dead (Free-To-Air), Season 1 
  • Young & Hungry, Season 5

10 years – (2013)

  • Through the Keyhole (return)
  • Saving Hope (Season 1)
  • Dragons’ Den (Season 11) 
  • Breaking Bad (Season 5, part 2) 
  • Trollied (Season 3)
  • The X Factor (Season 10)
  • What Remains
  • I Love My Country
  • Wentworth (Series 1)

15 years- (2008)

  • Mutual Friends (Series 1)
  • The Kevin Bishop Show (Series 1)
  • Hairspray: The School Musical
  • Pam: Girl on the Loose!
  • New York Goes to Hollywood

20 years-(2003)

  • Trevor’s World of Sport 
  • Eyes Down 
  • Rosemary & Thyme (Series 1)
  • The O.C. (Series 1)
  • Girls v. Boys (Series 1)

25 years-(1998)

  • The Mrs Bradley Mysteries (Series 1)
  • The X Creatures (Series 1)
  • More Tales of the City (Series 1)
  • House Doctor (Series 1)
  • That ’70s Show (Series 1)
  • WWE Heat
  • Hercules
Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply