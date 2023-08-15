These TV Shows are Celebrating their Release-day Anniversary this Month!

Do you ever think of a TV show and wonder: what year was that series released? Us too! Quite often Google will tell you but she won’t give other series or one-offs at one time like we will. We’re just extra in that way!

Here are some TV shows and series that are celebrating a release-day this month!

5 years (2018)

Insatiable (Season 1)

Great British Bake Off (Series 9)

Bodyguard

Gemma Collins: Diva

Celebs on the Farm (series 1)

Judge Romesh (Series 1)

Disenchantment (Season 1)

The Innocents (Season 1)

Ozark (Season 2)

Cuckoo (Season 4)

Fear The Walking Dead (Free-To-Air), Season 1

Young & Hungry, Season 5

10 years – (2013)

Through the Keyhole (return)

Saving Hope (Season 1)

Dragons’ Den (Season 11)

Breaking Bad (Season 5, part 2)

Trollied (Season 3)

The X Factor (Season 10)

What Remains

I Love My Country

Wentworth (Series 1)

15 years- (2008)

Mutual Friends (Series 1)

The Kevin Bishop Show (Series 1)

Hairspray: The School Musical

Pam: Girl on the Loose!

New York Goes to Hollywood

20 years-(2003)

Trevor’s World of Sport

Eyes Down

Rosemary & Thyme (Series 1)

The O.C. (Series 1)

Girls v. Boys (Series 1)

25 years-(1998)