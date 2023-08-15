These TV Shows are Celebrating their Release-day Anniversary this Month!

Do you ever think of a TV show and wonder: what year was that series released? Us too! Quite often Google will tell you but she won’t give other series or one-offs at one time like we will. We’re just extra in that way!
Here are some TV shows and series that are celebrating a release-day this month!
5 years (2018)
- Insatiable (Season 1)
- Great British Bake Off (Series 9)
- Bodyguard
- Gemma Collins: Diva
- Celebs on the Farm (series 1)
- Judge Romesh (Series 1)
- Disenchantment (Season 1)
- The Innocents (Season 1)
- Ozark (Season 2)
- Cuckoo (Season 4)
- Fear The Walking Dead (Free-To-Air), Season 1
- Young & Hungry, Season 5
10 years – (2013)
- Through the Keyhole (return)
- Saving Hope (Season 1)
- Dragons’ Den (Season 11)
- Breaking Bad (Season 5, part 2)
- Trollied (Season 3)
- The X Factor (Season 10)
- What Remains
- I Love My Country
- Wentworth (Series 1)
15 years- (2008)
- Mutual Friends (Series 1)
- The Kevin Bishop Show (Series 1)
- Hairspray: The School Musical
- Pam: Girl on the Loose!
- New York Goes to Hollywood
20 years-(2003)
- Trevor’s World of Sport
- Eyes Down
- Rosemary & Thyme (Series 1)
- The O.C. (Series 1)
- Girls v. Boys (Series 1)
25 years-(1998)
- The Mrs Bradley Mysteries (Series 1)
- The X Creatures (Series 1)
- More Tales of the City (Series 1)
- House Doctor (Series 1)
- That ’70s Show (Series 1)
- WWE Heat
- Hercules