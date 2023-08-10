These Movies Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

Birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated every single day and the world of cinema is no different. Join us as we celebrate the movies that share a release-day anniversary this month!

5 years (2018)

The Meg

Sharknado 6

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Christopher Robin

Dog Days

Unfriended 2

The Darkest Minds

Alpha

Slender Man

10 years- (2013)

Grown-Ups 2

The Conjuring

Red 2

The Way, Way Back

Kick-Ass 2

One Direction: This is Us

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters

We’re the Millers

Lovelace

Jobs

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

15 years- (2008)

Step Brothers

Disaster Movie

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2

Wild Child

Babylon A.D.

The Cheetah Girls: One World

Adventures in Appletown

20 years-(2003)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

What a Girl Wants

American Wedding

Stitch! The Movie

The Cheetah Girls

The Medallion

25 years- (1998)

Armageddon

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

The Avengers

Pocahontas 2

Sweet Deception

Break Up

30 years – (1993)