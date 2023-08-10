These Movies Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

Birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated every single day and the world of cinema is no different. Join us as we celebrate the movies that share a release-day anniversary this month!
5 years (2018)
- The Meg
- Sharknado 6
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Christopher Robin
- Dog Days
- Unfriended 2
- The Darkest Minds
- Alpha
- Slender Man
10 years- (2013)
- Grown-Ups 2
- The Conjuring
- Red 2
- The Way, Way Back
- Kick-Ass 2
- One Direction: This is Us
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
- We’re the Millers
- Lovelace
- Jobs
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones
15 years- (2008)
- Step Brothers
- Disaster Movie
- The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
- Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2
- Wild Child
- Babylon A.D.
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- Adventures in Appletown
20 years-(2003)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- What a Girl Wants
- American Wedding
- Stitch! The Movie
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Medallion
25 years- (1998)
- Armageddon
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
- The Avengers
- Pocahontas 2
- Sweet Deception
- Break Up
30 years – (1993)
- Son of the Pink Panther
- The Man Without a Face
- FatherHood
- Heart and Souls
- Surf Ninjas
- TC 2000
- Gumrah