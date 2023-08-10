Read more
These Movies Celebrate their Release-day Anniversary this August!

Birthdays and anniversaries are celebrated every single day and the world of cinema is no different. Join us as we celebrate the movies that share a release-day anniversary this month!

5 years (2018)

  • The Meg
  • Sharknado 6
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Ant-Man and the Wasp
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me
  • Christopher Robin
  • Dog Days
  • Unfriended 2
  • The Darkest Minds
  • Alpha
  • Slender Man

Via Disney +

10 years- (2013)

  • Grown-Ups 2
  • The Conjuring
  • Red 2
  • The Way, Way Back
  • Kick-Ass 2
  • One Direction: This is Us
  • Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
  • We’re the Millers
  • Lovelace
  • Jobs
  • The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

‘We’re The Millers’ via Empire Online

15 years- (2008)

  • Step Brothers
  • Disaster Movie
  • The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
  • Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2
  • Wild Child
  • Babylon A.D.
  • The Cheetah Girls: One World
  • Adventures in Appletown

Via Hulu

20 years-(2003)

  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
  • Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
  • What a Girl Wants
  • American Wedding
  • Stitch! The Movie
  • The Cheetah Girls
  • The Medallion

‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines’ Via FanGoria

25 years- (1998)

  • Armageddon
  • Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  • The Avengers 
  • Pocahontas 2
  • Sweet Deception
  • Break Up

‘Pocahontas II’ Via Rotten Tomatoes

30 years – (1993)

  • Son of the Pink Panther
  • The Man Without a Face
  • FatherHood
  • Heart and Souls
  • Surf Ninjas
  • TC 2000
  • Gumrah

‘Heart and Souls’ (1993) Via IMDb

