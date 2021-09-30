New live music platform GigRealm aims to breach the gap between artists and venues

London-based music company GigRealm has launched a new online platform which allows artists to organise gigs via direct access to venues, independent promoters and one-off event organisers in the UK.

Founded by cousins Tom Brady and Reuben Narey, GigRealm aims to help rebuild the live music industry after the devastating effects of the pandemic on grassroots music. The online platform is free to use for artists, and boasts an integrated contract and payment system which ensures that artists are paid properly and fairly.

“Seeing the havoc that COVID wrought on the live music industry over the last 18 months or so has sharpened our resolve to provide a seamless solution for any venue […] to engage with great artists, effortlessly promote live music and, of course, for artists to find shows and get fairly remunerated.” GigRealm Founder, Tom Brady

As well as ensuring fair payment, the platform will also include marketing tools to help artists promote themselves and their events. The company hopes the platform will give new musicians a chance to be heard in an ever-changing industry.

GigRealm has agreed partnerships and collaborations with many music industry bodies and companies, as well as pub company Greene King, who will trial the platform across the UK.

GigRealm launches on the 30th of September. You can find out more information here.