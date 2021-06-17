Nostaglic News: Bon Iver’s self-titled album was released 10 years ago

Bon Iver‘s self-titled album is the record that enabled them to find their fame. Consisting of 10 tracks, Bon Iver is a favourite of every fan of folk alternative music.

While the soothing timbres of ‘Holocene’ will have you imagining you’re starring in your own real-life movie, the album’s opener ‘Perth’ is the perfect track to let out all of your pent-up emotions to. Justin Vernon demonstrates all that he has to offer in Bon Iver – and it works.

Upon release, it was received well by critics, gaining 5-star reviews from The Guardian and The Independent, and 3 and a half from Rolling Stone. These aren’t surprising when considering the soothing timbres, gorgeous vocals, and memorable melody lines.

Bon Iver was positioned at number 21 on Rolling Stone’s “Best Albums of 2011” list. So, if this album isn’t one you’ve listened to before, here is your sign to do so. From start to finish Bon Iver offers up tracks filled with emotion that will make you feel all the feels.

Check out ‘Holocene’ from Bon Iver below.