Nostalgic News: You, Me and The Apocalypse Premiered 5 Years Ago

Apocalypse-level events are a staple of comedy fiction. Just look at Shaun of the Dead, in a macabre way it makes perfect comedy. A meteor coming to destroy the planet? Shenanigans will ensue. And five years ago You, Me and the Apocalypse showed that perfectly. An 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and several million viewers both in the US and UK isn’t anything to sniff at either.

Released on Sky channels in the UK, the show follows individuals including Jamie (Matthew Baynton), a Bank Manager from Slough, to Father Jude (Rob Lowe) in the Vatican, as their stories entwine with the final 34 days on Earth, and all apparently intersecting in one underground bunker in particular. It’s funny and it’s full of interesting twists, including one right at the end which will leave you desperate for more. But everything ends, as the show reminds us, and these ten episodes are all we get.

Watch the trailer for the series below: