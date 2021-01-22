GIG 2 GIVE Charity Event Announcement

The University of Southampton’s much-loved RAG society is at it again with another great evening raising money while giving people the chance to enjoy some live entertainment.

Streaming live on February 12th at 7 pm, Southampton’s RAG will be raising money for Teenage Cancer Trust by hosting an evening of live music available from the comfort of your own bedroom and home. Culminating in some of the best talents across the University (you’ll have to join in on the evening to find out if you agree), RAG will also be setting up a Zoom hangout for audiences to interact with one another while having the chance to reminisce over the many many great performances lined up. While no line-up is confirmed quite yet, keep an eye on the Facebook event page over the coming days to find out more (we’ll update this article as acts are confirmed).

Here’s hoping to a great night of some quality live entertainment. You can find out more by visiting their Facebook page or by clicking here.