Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

An outspoken member of the LGBTQA+ community and one of its strongest voices, Page has become a legend in his own right in the world of cinema due to his unapologetic views, and unstoppable talent. With a career that spans across numerous art forms and genres, and being a prominent figure in the media eye for over 2 decades, his coming out made headlines worldwide. Page has never been one to shy away from being truthful; he famously came out as LGBT back in 2014 during a speech, wherein he expressed that he was ‘tired of lying by omission’ about who he was. It’s since been viewed over 5 million times since it’s release onto youtube (TW: the video title contains Page’s deadname).

In a statement posted to Instagram, Page expressed his ‘overwhelming gratitude’ to those that have supported him on his journey to coming out and expressed his love for all his fellow trans and non-binary people across the world. ‘I love that I am trans,’, Page wrote, ‘To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence everyday; I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better’. Numerous friends, celebrities, and streaming services sent in their words of support, and despite some disgusting transphobic comments across certain social media platforms, the overall response to Page’s coming out was overwhelmingly positive. I for one am over the moon for Elliot and wish him nothing but happiness now that he can live as he truly is.

Read Elliot Page’s full statement in his Instagram post: