Nostalgic News: 12 Monkeys was released 25 years ago

12 Monkeys is one film that you have to watch this year. Not only is it celebrating its 25th anniversary; the film outlines something that is frighteningly plausible in our current global landscape.

Originally released as a science fiction film (although this may be up for debate after what we have experienced this year), 12 Monkeys was directed by Terry Gilliam and stars Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt, and Madeleine Stowe.

The plot focusses on a deadly virus (recognise that?) that wipes out the majority of humanity. The only survivors are pushed underground to live, and the film’s title comes from the supposed group who were believed to have released the virus into the public – the Army of the Twelve Monkeys.

Flicking between 1996 and 2035, James Cole (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to find the source of the original virus and assist scientists in curating a cure. Combining sci-fi, a tad of romance, and action scenes, 12 Monkeys encourages a range of emotions while watching. Watching it this year is an interesting experience, due to its scary parallels to Covid-19.

Watch the trailer to 12 Monkeys below: