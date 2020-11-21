The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Announced

With three weeks to go until its ceremony gets underway, The Game Awards and host Geoff Keighley have announced the shortlists for each of its awards up for grabs in December. The Last of Us: Part II leads the way with ten nominations, with Hades second with eight nominations – both games are two of the shortlist for Game of the Year. Thirty awards will be available, including for e-sports categories.
2020’s ceremony also includes the new category of “Innovation in Accessibility” which celebrates the achievements of a game in making the title accessible to a wider range of players.
Several notable shortlist include:
Innovation in Accessibility:
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson – The Last of Us: Part II
- Laura Bailey – The Last of Us: Part II
- Logan Cunningham – Hades
- Daisuke Tsuji – Ghost of Tsushima
- Nadji Peter – Spider-man: Miles Morales
Game of the Year:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us: Part II
- Hades
Fans can vote for their favourites online, and the awards ceremony will be live-streamed on December 10th 2020 from LA, London and Tokyo. The livestream also announced that the Game Awards Orchestra will also return, conducted by His Dark Materials and Assassin’s Creed III composer Lorne Balfe.
And as well as awards and musical performances, several games will be premiering new content as well as the announcement of new titles; nominee for Best Mobile Game Among Us hints that it will be sharing of its upcoming new content:
Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 👀 It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there.
— Among Us 🙏 weekend!! dont let me respond plz lol (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020
Missed the nominee announcements? Watch the full livestream below: