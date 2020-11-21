The Game Awards 2020 Nominees Announced

With three weeks to go until its ceremony gets underway, The Game Awards and host Geoff Keighley have announced the shortlists for each of its awards up for grabs in December. The Last of Us: Part II leads the way with ten nominations, with Hades second with eight nominations – both games are two of the shortlist for Game of the Year. Thirty awards will be available, including for e-sports categories.

2020’s ceremony also includes the new category of “Innovation in Accessibility” which celebrates the achievements of a game in making the title accessible to a wider range of players.

Several notable shortlist include:

Innovation in Accessibility:

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

The Last of Us: Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Grounded

Hyperdot

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson – The Last of Us: Part II

Laura Bailey – The Last of Us: Part II

Logan Cunningham – Hades

Daisuke Tsuji – Ghost of Tsushima

Nadji Peter – Spider-man: Miles Morales

Game of the Year:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII: Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

The Last of Us: Part II

Hades

Fans can vote for their favourites online, and the awards ceremony will be live-streamed on December 10th 2020 from LA, London and Tokyo. The livestream also announced that the Game Awards Orchestra will also return, conducted by His Dark Materials and Assassin’s Creed III composer Lorne Balfe.

And as well as awards and musical performances, several games will be premiering new content as well as the announcement of new titles; nominee for Best Mobile Game Among Us hints that it will be sharing of its upcoming new content:

Hungry for more? Keep an eye out for @thegameawards on Dec 10 👀 It's getting reaaaaal suspicious over there. — Among Us 🙏 weekend!! dont let me respond plz lol (@AmongUsGame) November 18, 2020

Missed the nominee announcements? Watch the full livestream below: