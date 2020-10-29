The 1865 Starts Crowdfunder Appeal

The 1865 is one of Southampton’s beloved independent venues and has unfortunately been left with no support from the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

Other venues that were successful within Southampton to receive funding included places like The Joiners. However, since The 1865 was unsuccessful in their appeal, they have set up a crowdfunder to help in these desperate times.

The venue has hosted some amazing events in the past, including Yungblud, Mura Masa, Snow Patrol and Fontaines D.C. just in the last year.

The Crowdfunder has a £30,000 target and, at the time of writing, has raised £2,810. If you appreciate live music and have the funds to do so, considering supporting this cause.

You can donate to the Crowdfunder here, and check out all future socially-distanced shows at this amazing venue here.