Winners of 72nd Emmy Awards

The 72nd annual Emmys took place virtually on 20th September becoming the first major TV awards ceremony to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event live from the Staples Centre in LA nicknaming this year’s award ceremony as the ‘Pandemmy’s’.
Schitt’s Creek hit a home run this Emmy’s as they took home the most awards including the categories of, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race also received 6 Emmy wins including RuPaul winning their 5th consecutive win in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.
Here is a list of the winners from the 2020 Emmy Awards:
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited series or TV movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited series or TV movie: Regina King, Watchmen
- Supporting Actor in a limited series or movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Supporting Actress in a limited series or movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs America
- Outstanding limited series: Watchmen
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a drama series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series: Zendaya, Euphoria
- Supporting Actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Supporting Actress in a drama series: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Outstanding drama series: Succession
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a comedy series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Supporting Actor in a comedy series: Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Supporting Actress in a comedy series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Outstanding comedy series: Schitt’s Creek
- Outstanding reality/competition series: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Outstanding variety talk series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Structured reality program: Queer Eye
- Unstructured reality program: Cheer
- Documentary or non-fiction series: The Last Dance
- Guest Actress in a comedy series: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Guest Actor in a comedy series: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
- Guest Actress in a drama series: Cherry Jones, Succession
- Guest Actor in a drama series: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Documentary or non-fiction special: The Apollo
- Animated program: Rick and Morty