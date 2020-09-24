Winners of 72nd Emmy Awards

The 72nd annual Emmys took place virtually on 20th September becoming the first major TV awards ceremony to be held during the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event live from the Staples Centre in LA nicknaming this year’s award ceremony as the ‘Pandemmy’s’.

Schitt’s Creek hit a home run this Emmy’s as they took home the most awards including the categories of, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. RuPaul’s Drag Race also received 6 Emmy wins including RuPaul winning their 5th consecutive win in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

Here is a list of the winners from the 2020 Emmy Awards: