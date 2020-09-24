The Video Game Awards Announces New Category and Event Date

One of the biggest events in the gaming calendar, The Game Awards, have announced their 2020 event dates. Scheduled for December 10th 2020, this year’s event will also include some changes from its regular set up.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the event will instead be held online. Three stages in Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo will be used for the award presentations.

As well as the move to the online format, 2020’s presentation will also have a new award category introduced. Titled “Innovention in Accessibility” this new award will award games or technology which can “be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience.”

This year we introducing a new award @thegameawards: Innovation in Accessibility Recognizing developers that are pushing the medium forward by adding features, technology and content to help games be played and enjoyed by an even wider audience. pic.twitter.com/yCt8M8czaK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 23, 2020

The event has been an annual feature since 2014, hosted by Geoff Keighley who also worked on the Game Awards’ predecessor at Spike TV until 2013.

The Game Awards 2019 has its highest viewer count of the presentation’s history at 45 million, with the big prize of “Game of the Year” being awarded to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

