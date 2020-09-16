Nostalgic News: Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love was released 35 years ago

Kate Bush, the iconic British singer-songwriter, released her fifth studio album Hounds of Love 35 years ago this year via EMI Records.

Following the release of her 1982 album The Dreaming, which got relatively poor sales and recognition, Hounds of Love was one of music’s greatest comebacks. With 18 tracks, including the bonus tracks, Bush explores a range of ideas and it produced some of the biggest hits of her career, including ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’.

The first side of the album achieved four Top 40s, landing Bush a very successful and popular release. Whilst tracks like ‘Cloudbusting’ and and ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ emphasise Bush’s abilities to create catchy and uplifting tunes, it is songs like ‘Under Ice’ that should be the focal point to Hounds of Love, demonstrating its experimental nature.

Hounds of Love will go down as one of Bush’s most iconic albums, as has been proved time and time again. In 1998, readers of Q Magazine voted and placed the album at 48th in the greatest albums of all time, whilst in 2006 NME voted it the 41st best British album of all time. What’s a better time to listen to Hounds of Love than its 35th anniversary?

Hounds of Love is available to listen to via EMI Records.