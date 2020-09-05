Nostalgic News: The Danish Girl was released 5 years ago

Based on a 2000 novel by David Ebershoff, The Danish Girl is a film that details the lives of Lile Elbe and Gerda Wegener, two Danish painters from the 1880s-1930s.

Featuring Eddie Redmayne, playing the film’s protagonist Elbe, and Alicia Vikander as Wegener, there is some incredible chemistry. Redmayne did an amazing job playing the difficult role of Elbe, who was the first known recipient of transgender reassignment surgery. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor, and Vikander won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Although The Danish Girl came under some criticism for its somewhat inaccurate portrayal of history; it’s no argument that the two actors absolutely smashed their roles in this film.

The chemistry between Redmayne and Vikander here is indescribable and assisted the film’s portrayal of emotion flawlessly. Watching The Danish Girl, you’re taking through a lot of emotions and feel entirely placed in the characters’ shoes.

Looking back retrospectively, Redmayne has admitted that he’s doubtful about his choice to take up this role. He was criticised for being a cis male portraying a transgender character. Yet, despite questionable casting, Redmayne did the best job he could under the circumstances.

Watch the trailer for The Danish Girl below: