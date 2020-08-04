Nostalgic News: Babe was released 25 years ago

Based on Dick King-Smith’s children’s novel The Sheep-Pig or Babe, The Gallant Pig, Babe is a 1995 comedy-drama film directed by Roscoe Lee Browne.

The story follows an orphaned pig named Babe who is raised by sheepdogs on a farm. Being a film released 25 years ago, it was quite ahead of its time. Its special effects, allowing the animals to effectively (and humorously) converse throughout the film, earned Babe a high rating on Rotten Tomatoes – a respectable 97% on the Tomatometer.

Babe’s tag-line is “a little pig goes a long way”, and there’s no better way to describe this film. It is sweet, funny, heart-warming, and provides good entertainment to viewers of all ages. Though it’s not quite at the Avengers: End Game level of production, it’s aged brilliantly over the past 25 years. If you watched this film as a child and remember it fondly, or if you’ve never seen it but are a fan of cute farm animals, now is the perfect time to watch.

Babe is available to watch on various streaming platforms including Prime Video and you can watch the trailer below: