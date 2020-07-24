Female-Fronted Mercury Award Nominees Make History 

Although Covid-19 has jeopardised the likelihood of having a live awards show, the Mercury Prize Awards have already made history with their shortlist of the 12 Albums of the Year being dominated by female-fronted artists or bands.

This is the first year in the award show’s history where there has been a higher proportion of female-fronted artists than male-fronted, and the nominees are particularly outstanding. The full list is below.

Anna Meredith – FIBS

Charli XCX – How I’m Feeling Now

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Georgia – Seeking Thrills

Lanterns on the Lake – Spook the Herd

Laura Marling – Songs For Our Daughter

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Michael Kiwanuka – KIWANUKA

Moses Boyd – Dark Matter

Porridge Radio – Every Bad

Sports Team – Deep Down Heavy

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

As it’s likely the live award show will not be able to go ahead this September, the Hyundai Mercury Prize will be announced on September 24th and BBC will be providing a range of TV and radio coverage of the prize. More details are due to follow throughout the year.

Stay in the loop with any updates for the Hyundai Mercury Prize’s plans here.