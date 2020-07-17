One Direction 10-year anniversary plans revealed

Rumour has it that it’s time to whip out your 1D concert tees, your hatred of carrots (only true fans understand) and make that fan account public because One Direction are set to celebrate their 10–year anniversary as a band. The band were formed on 23 July 2010 after auditioning as solo acts on The X Factor, going on to place third in the show and with the rest being history.

This amaZAYN news comes after One Direction PR Simon Jones posted on Twitter sharing the news that Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik will be involved in celebrating the day Directioners will never forget. There will be a ’10 Years of One Direction’ anniversary website in which fans can immerse themselves in the history of the band from their first auditions to their hiatus. There will also be a celebration video released for fans and interactive playlists that can be saved to your Spotify or Apple Music library. There will be more across the digital platforms including archives of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes videos and rarely viewed content.

Sadly Covid-19 has halted any potential plans for One Direction to meet for a special appearance or a little reunion.

One Direction are a global phenomenon that have had a whirlwind career from winning nearly 200 awards, the rise of the Directioner, Zayn leaving the band in 2015 to their hiatus in 2016. So, be sure to tune in for another chapter and a new decade of One Direction.

