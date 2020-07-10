Outdoor gigs set to return from Saturday 11th July

As COVID-19 has changed every aspect of our lives, it’s been hard to predict when certain things will return to normal again. Restrictions have now begun to ease, with non-essential shops returning to their busy state again. However, the arts and entertainments industry are some of the hardest hit by the impacts of the pandemic.

With the latest governmental advice, though, the live music industry has been given a bit of a boost. Outdoor gigs are being allowed to return from this weekend onwards. So, what does this mean exactly?

The latest advice outlines that live gigs can resume as long as they’re outside and have a “limited and socially distanced audience”. Oliver Dowden, the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, went on to later call this step “at” by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, Oliver Dowden.

This has already been occurring in some situations, with the rise in “Drive-in Gigs” taking place (e.g. Seán McGowan’s in Southampton) and the announcement of Newcastle Racecourse being the first socially distanced music venue. However, with this guideline now set in place, it allows for more artists and cities to get involved. With this move, the desperate live music industry will hopefully be able to recover again, supporting independent venues and numerous artists.

On top of these outdoor live shows, the latest advice states that a few small indoor “test events” will be held, to assist in assessing and planning the safety of reopening venues. Already confirmed for this is a performance by London’s Symphony Orchestra at St. Luke’s Church, and other performances at Butlin’s holiday parks.

To find out more about how this will work, check out the official government guidance here.