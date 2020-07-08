Nostalgic News: Inception was released 10 years ago

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Inception stands out amongst others released in the past decade due to its immensely complex story-line (which causes the film to reach 2 and a half hours long) and its memorable characters.

Using the dystopian theme of dream-sharing, the film successfully explores personal issues (such as relationships and mental health) intermingled with ridiculously terrifying sci-fi concepts.

Upon its release, Inception won 4 Oscars. Best Achievement in Cinematography, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects. It was also nominated for various Oscars, sich as Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Writing/Original Screenplay. This isn’t at all surprising, either, as the film has viewers captivated for its entirety.

In a world which is continually developing, and as we seem to be getting closer and closer to a dystopian future everyday, Inception is a film that often comes to mind. It’s confusingly mind-blowing, interesting and extremely memorable.

Watch the trailer below: