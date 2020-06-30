Nostalgic News: Queen’s ‘The Game’ was released 40 years ago

This year marks the 40th year anniversary of Queen’s eighth studio album The Game. Featuring iconic glam rock records like ‘Play the Game’, ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’, and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ (which all appear in the musical stage show We Will Rock You), the album features a different sound to Queen’s predecessor album Jazz.

The album was the first Queen album to stray from their traditional sound by including the use of synthesizers. Until this album, their sound was a proud statement of complex and groundbreaking musical arrangements – every dense choral arrangement, guitar symphony and special effect had been achieved without a single synthetic instrument. But who could blame the band for incorporating a new sound and wanting to broaden their sonic scope? Although the synthetic sound is featured, ‘Sail Away Sweet Sister’ and ‘Save Me’ prove that Queen does not need synthesizers to make musical masterpieces, and only helped The Game to continue to cement Queen as one of the all-time greats.

The Game is out now via EMI and Elektra. Listen to ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ here: